China Expected To Become Leading Importer Of LNG In 2023 - International Energy Agency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) China is projected to become the biggest buyer of liquified natural gas (LNG) in 2023, while the United States is expected to be the number one LNG exporter in 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"The Asia Pacific region further increases its share of total LNG imports, from 69 percent in 2019 to 77 percent by 2025.

China alone accounts for 22 percent of total LNG demand in 2025 ... China becomes No. 1 LNG buyer in 2023, the United States No. 1 LNG seller in 2025," the report read.

By 2025, China will import some 128 billion cubic meters of gas, while the United States will export over 120 bcm by 2025, according to the agency.

Russia's LNG exports are also set to increase by almost 20% by 2025 and will amount to some 60 bcm, the IEA added.

