China Expected To See Robust Tourism In Upcoming Holiday: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

China expected to see robust tourism in upcoming holiday: report

China is expected to embrace a tourism boom during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, according to a recent industry report

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :--

Some 100 million trips will be made by Chinese tourists within the three-day holiday starting next week, a report from online travel booking platform Ctrip estimated.

It envisioned that the number of trips will return to the 2019 level in the same holiday period.

Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou are expected to be the top three destinations, the report said, adding that middle- and short-distance trips will be favored by most tourists.

This year's Dragon Boat Festival holiday runs from June 12 to 14.

