UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expected To Unveil Action Plan On SOE Reform Early Next Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

China expected to unveil action plan on SOE reform early next year

A three-year action plan on the reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2020 to optimize the use of state-owned assets and spur innovation, Economic Information Daily reported Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-year action plan on the reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2020 to optimize the use of state-owned assets and spur innovation, Economic Information Daily reported Thursday.

Under the guideline, the mixed-ownership reform will be expanded and strategic restructuring will be strengthened in sectors including coal and electricity, steel and non-ferrous metal, said the newspaper.

Meanwhile, better management of state assets to invigorate the real economy and cutting overcapacity should also be pursued in the SOE reform, Zhou Lisha, a researcher at a research institute of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council told the paper.

SOEs should improve their incentives in the field of science and technology innovation and use stock options, dividends and other such means to encourage creativity, Zhou added.

Reforms should also be strengthened to adapt the SOEs to innovation and lead the transformation of their economic structure, said Zhu Changming, a partner at Sunshine Law Firm.

China has taken a series of measures to invigorate its SOEs this year including the mixed-ownership reform and the comprehensive reform of pilot areas in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Shenyang.

The combined profits of China's SOEs rose 5.4 percent year on year to 2.94 trillion Yuan (about 418 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity China Shenzhen Shanghai Lead 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Indian Ambassador

11 minutes ago

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

26 minutes ago

BMW and Daimler quit carsharing service in US, Can ..

1 minute ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

16 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

16 minutes ago

Readymade garments worth $1.156 billion exported i ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.