China Expects 265 Mln Passenger Trips During May Day Holiday

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:36 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :-- About 265 million domestic trips are estimated to be made by Chinese passengers during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday from May 1 to 5, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The estimated figure represents an increase of 120.

1 percent year on year, close to the 2019 level, the MOT said.

Departure passenger flows are expected to peak on the first day of the holiday with about 57.9 million passenger trips, up 115 percent and 6 percent from the 2020 level and 2019 level, respectively, MOT data showed.

May Day, also known as Labor Day, is observed on May 1 in China.

