China Expects 9 Bln Inter-regional Trips During Spring Festival Travel Rush
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) About 9 billion inter-regional trips are expected to be made in China during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, according to a national teleconference on Tuesday.
The travel rush, also known as "Chunyun," is usually a period of high transportation demand as people return home for family reunions.
The 2025 Chunyun will last from Jan. 14 to Feb. 22.
The Spring Festival, the most important traditional festival in China, will fall on Jan. 29 in 2025.
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From World
-
China-Africa relations continue to yield fruitful results in 2024: spokesperson22 seconds ago
-
Four dead, two injured in train car fire in Sofia44 seconds ago
-
China expects 9 bln inter-regional trips during Spring Festival travel rush50 seconds ago
-
China actively promotes global governance reform: Xi11 minutes ago
-
China's news media industry actively promotes international exchanges: report11 minutes ago
-
Montenegro extradites crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US: ministry21 minutes ago
-
China's Xi says 'no one can stop' unification with Taiwan41 minutes ago
-
Beijing Guoan player Yu to become club youth coach50 minutes ago
-
CPC appoints new Party chiefs for Hubei, Qinghai50 minutes ago
-
China's Wang, Sun lead ITTF world rankings51 minutes ago
-
Xi says China must apply 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 202551 minutes ago
-
Year after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit Japan, death toll may exceed 5001 hour ago