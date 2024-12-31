Open Menu

China Expects 9 Bln Inter-regional Trips During Spring Festival Travel Rush

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

China expects 9 bln inter-regional trips during Spring Festival travel rush

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) About 9 billion inter-regional trips are expected to be made in China during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, according to a national teleconference on Tuesday.

The travel rush, also known as "Chunyun," is usually a period of high transportation demand as people return home for family reunions.

The 2025 Chunyun will last from Jan. 14 to Feb. 22.

The Spring Festival, the most important traditional festival in China, will fall on Jan. 29 in 2025.

