China Expects All Countries To Reject Any Form Of Taiwan Secession After Macron's Comment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China Expects All Countries to Reject Any Form of Taiwan Secession After Macron's Comment

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) China is hoping that all countries will understand the essence of the Taiwan issue and firmly oppose any form of the island's independence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement.

On Sunday, Macron said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

"We hope that all countries will realize the essence of the Taiwan issue, adhere to the one-China principle and firmly oppose any form of Taiwan's independence and separatist activities," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the biggest threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait is the current separatist activities on the island, with Washington's connivance and support.

Macron paid an official visit to China last week, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. During the trip, Macron held 1.5-hour talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

