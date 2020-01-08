UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expects Earlier Pre-Spring Festivals Travel Rush

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

China expects earlier pre-Spring Festivals travel rush

The travel rush ahead of the Spring Festival will come earlier than previous years, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The travel rush ahead of the Spring Festival will come earlier than previous years, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said Wednesday.

The pre-holiday travel rush is expected to last from Jan. 15 to 23, while returning passenger flows will surge during the Jan. 26-Feb. 2 period and Feb. 9-Feb. 13 period, said MOT spokesperson Wu Chungeng.

Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Henan, Sichuan, Anhui, Hunan, Hebei, Beijing and Shanghai will be the top 10 provincial-level regions in terms of passenger flow.

Demand for high-speed railways will remain robust, with middle- to short-haul routes making up the majority, according to China's largest online travel agency Ctrip.

Demand for air travel between key cities will also be strong. Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Sanya are expected to be hot destinations, according to Ctrip.

The upcoming holiday for the Spring Festival, a traditional festival for family reunions, will run from Jan. 24 to 30, while the travel rush, also known as chunyun, will last 40 days from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18.

Related Topics

China Sanya Shenzhen Guangzhou Beijing Shanghai Family From Top

Recent Stories

Meeting held for improvement in Punjab agri sector ..

36 seconds ago

Ghosn alleges 'collusion,' five-year wait for verd ..

38 seconds ago

Nadal vows to improve after leading Spain into ATP ..

40 seconds ago

Chief Minister seeks report on Kamoke road acciden ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 26800 fine collected from overcharging shopkeep ..

4 minutes ago

Travelex says financially unaffected by hacking

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.