BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) China hopes that the United States will respond positively to Russia 's proposal on extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for five years, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Wednesday, following consultations on strategic stability with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"The extension of the New START treaty is the entire international community's common desire. If the treaty is successfully extended, this will have a positive impact on the international process of nuclear disarmament and ensuring global strategic stability.

Therefore, we hope that the US will respond positively as soon as possible to the country's [Russia's] position [on the treaty]," he said.

The New START treaty was signed by the world's two biggest nuclear powers, Russia and the US, in 2010 and remains the last major nuclear arms control treaty between the countries. The treaty expires in February 2021, and Washington has not yet announced any plans regarding its extension.