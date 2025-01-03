China Expects Record-high Air Travel During Spring Festival Travel Rush
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) China's civil aviation sector is expected to handle a record number of 90 million passenger trips during the upcoming Spring Festival travel season, an official from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Friday.
During the 40-day travel rush, which runs from Jan. 14 to Feb. 22, the sector will handle an average of 18,500 flights per day, an 8.4 percent increase from the 2024 level, said Xu Qing, head of the transport department of CAAC, during a press conference.
Xu noted that the Spring Festival is increasingly becoming a time for travel and leisure for many Chinese citizens. Ticketing data indicates a sharp rise in demand for northern "ice-and-snow" destinations like Harbin, Changchun and Urumqi, as well as warm southern cities such as Haikou and Sanya.
International air travel is also poised for a surge, driven by a boom in both inbound and outbound tourism, Xu said. The expansion of China's visa-free policy, a more convenient payment environment for foreign travelers, and other measures to facilitate entry for foreign visitors are fueling this growth.
Popular international destinations for Chinese travelers include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan, among others.
Xu said that to meet the growing demand, the CAAC will take targeted measures in safety management, flight capacity, and service support.
According to the administration, industry-wide safety inspections will soon be launched. The focus will be on winter safety protocols, hazard mitigation, and emergency response preparedness to ensure safe, stable, and smooth operations.
To address potential challenges posed by low temperatures and icy conditions, multi-scenario contingency plans have been developed to enable swift responses during the holiday travel period.
In 2024, the civil aviation sector handled a record 730 million passenger trips, driven by the country's economic recovery and pro-consumption policies.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
China expects record-high air travel during Spring Festival travel rush5 minutes ago
-
New technology helps measure taste, quality of pumpkins15 minutes ago
-
Cambodia records 74 pct drop in malaria cases in 2024: official15 minutes ago
-
Venezuela offers $100,000 reward for exiled opposition candidate25 minutes ago
-
China to boost funding for key projects, broaden trade-in programs in 2025: NDRC25 minutes ago
-
South Korea begins lifting Jeju Air wreckage after fatal crash35 minutes ago
-
Suspect in Vegas Tesla blast shot himself in head before explosion: officials35 minutes ago
-
Marseille look to cut the gap in title rivals' absence35 minutes ago
-
South Korean investigators abandon arrest of President Yoon35 minutes ago
-
Mixed day for global stocks as dollar pushes higher55 minutes ago
-
Germany wants to help Syria become 'functioning state'1 hour ago
-
Thunder stretch NBA win streak to 13 as Celtics edge T-Wolves1 hour ago