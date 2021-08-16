China Expects Taliban to Fulfill Commitment to Create Govt. in Afghanistan - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) China expects the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to fulfill its commitments to create an inclusive Islamic government in Afghanistan, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"China takes a note of what was said by the Taliban yesterday that war has ended, that it would negotiate an open inclusive Islamic government and it would ensure the safety of the Afghan citizens and foreign missions in the country. China expects that these commitments will be fulfilled," Geng said.