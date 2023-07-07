China Expects US to Contribute to Return of Bilateral Relations to Right Track - Premier

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) China hopes that the United States will contribute to a prompt return of bilateral relations to the right track, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang said on Friday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on a visit to China on July 6-9, which she hopes will make it possible to avoid misunderstandings in a situation where the US is taking measures in the interests of national security.

"We hope that the US will adhere to a rational and pragmatic position (regarding China), together with China will move towards each other, contributing to a prompt return of Chinese-US relations to the right track," Li was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV).

The future and fate of humanity depend on whether the United States and China can find the right path to coexistence, the official added.