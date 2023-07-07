Open Menu

China Expects US To Contribute To Return Of Bilateral Relations To Right Track - Premier

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 07:00 PM

China Expects US to Contribute to Return of Bilateral Relations to Right Track - Premier

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) China hopes that the United States will contribute to a prompt return of bilateral relations to the right track, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang said on Friday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on a visit to China on July 6-9, which she hopes will make it possible to avoid misunderstandings in a situation where the US is taking measures in the interests of national security.

"We hope that the US will adhere to a rational and pragmatic position (regarding China), together with China will move towards each other, contributing to a prompt return of Chinese-US relations to the right track," Li was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV).

The future and fate of humanity depend on whether the United States and China can find the right path to coexistence, the official added.

Related Topics

China Visit United States July TV

Recent Stories

IMF to meet political parties including PTI for su ..

IMF to meet political parties including PTI for support over new loan lead

21 minutes ago
 Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribu ..

Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribution of 100,000 laptops on mer ..

45 minutes ago
 Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observ ..

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

56 minutes ago
 Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

2 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

2 hours ago
vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

2 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

2 hours ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

3 hours ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

3 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

4 hours ago

More Stories From World