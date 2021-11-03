UrduPoint.com

China Expects US To Publish Concrete Emissions Reduction Plan - Foreign Ministry

China hopes that the United States will fulfill its obligations in combating climate change and publish a concrete plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

On Monday, US President Joe Biden, speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, apologized to the international community for the decision of his predecessor, Donald Trump, to withdraw the country from the Paris Climate Agreement.

"The US, a major emitter in history, has seen reversal and retrogression in its climate policy. Its emissions peaked and began to decline only in recent years. We are looking forward to concrete emissions reduction policies and measures rolled out by the US as soon as possible," Wang said in a press briefing, commenting on Biden's statement.

The diplomat also noted that the US should help developing countries to improve their ability to respond to climate challenges.

"Developed countries, the US included, should earnestly follow the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, face squarely their historical responsibilities, demonstrate greater ambition and actions, and take the lead in fulfilling emission reduction obligations.

Meanwhile, they should provide financial, technological and capacity-building support to help developing countries enhance their capacity to respond to climate challenges," Wang said.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the US would not go backward in its climate policy.

In 2017, Trump announced that Washington would end its participation in the Paris Climate Agreement. The country returned to the deal in February 2021, soon after Biden became president. Biden promised to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama amounting to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.

The COP26 summit, held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, aims to bring countries together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. During the summit, the parties are expected to adopt several goals and agreements to reduce greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

