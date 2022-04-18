UrduPoint.com

China Expresses Concern Over Escalating Palestine-Israel Tension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 08:04 PM

China expresses concern over escalating Palestine-Israel tension

China on Monday expressed concern over the escalating tension between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Monday expressed concern over the escalating tension between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

China has been following closely with concern the escalating tension between Palestine and Israel in Jerusalem, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing here.

He said that the issue of Jerusalem's status and ownership was complicated and sensitive and hoped that the parties concerned would act in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions, maintain and respect the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem, stay calm and exercise restraint, and prevent the situation from deteriorating or even getting out of control.

Wang Wenbin said that the escalating Palestine-Israel situation once again reminds us that the Palestine question should not be marginalized.

He said that the international community, major countries in particular, should look squarely at the crux of the Palestine question and on the basis of the two-state solution, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel to realize peaceful coexistence.

China will continue to play a constructive role in this effort, he added.

According to reports, hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 15, leaving at least 152 people injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police United Nations Israel Palestine China Jerusalem April Mosque From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir discu ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir discuss bilateral ties

11 seconds ago
 WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate ..

WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate citizens

12 seconds ago
 South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood ..

South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood Fallout

14 seconds ago
 Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of ..

Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of cooperation in diverse fields ..

15 seconds ago
 Ukraine stares down Russia at Kharkiv's 'point zer ..

Ukraine stares down Russia at Kharkiv's 'point zero'

4 minutes ago
 3 involved in raping, killing 11-year-old girl sen ..

3 involved in raping, killing 11-year-old girl sentenced to death

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.