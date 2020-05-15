UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expresses Concerns Over India's Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:02 PM

China expresses concerns over India's ceasefire violations along LoC

China on Friday expressed concerns over Indian troops' continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Occupied Kashmir and targeting of civilian population with artillery and other weapons on Pakistani side

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :China on Friday expressed concerns over Indian troops' continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Occupied Kashmir and targeting of civilian population with artillery and other weapons on Pakistani side.

"We note relevant reports with concern," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said while responding to question asked by APP that these violations could be a threat to the regional peace and security.

The spokesperson said that as a neighbor to both Pakistan and India, China always believed that peaceful coexistence served the fundamental interests of both countries and was the shared expectation of the international community.

He said that in particular, against the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan and India should shelve disputes and enhance communication and cooperation.

"We call on the parties concerned to exercise restraint and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he added.

According to reports, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary had continuously been targeting civilian populations with artillery fire, heavy-caaliber mortars and automatic weapons at different sectors killing and injuring a number of innocent people in the area. In 2020, India has so far committed 989 ceasefire violations.

Indian side is also not allowing the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions to monitor ceasefire violations on LoC.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Fire United Nations China 2020

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ext ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus latest global developments

9 minutes ago

Khusro Bakhtyar appreciates IMF's support of $ 1.3 ..

9 minutes ago

One patient dies due to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospit ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus or election? Malawi gambles in push fo ..

9 minutes ago

Swabi Food Authority confiscates fake drinks

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.