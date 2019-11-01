China expresses condolence over train accident in Punjab province

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :China on Friday expressed deep condolences to the Pakistani government and nation over a deadly train accident near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province.

"This is an unfortunate incident.

We express our deep condolences for passing away of victims," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Gen Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson also expressed his sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

At least 74 people were killed and dozens wounded after an express train erupted in flames near Rahim Yar Khan in central Pakistan on Thursday morning. The train, Tezgam, was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi, when a gas cylinder owned by passengers exploded.