China Expresses Condolences To Victims Of U.S. Aircraft Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) China expresses deep condolences to the victims and profound sympathy to their families following a mid-air collision of a passenger plane and a helicopter near Reagan National Airport in the United States Wednesday night, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

