China expresses 'deep condolences' over death of Jimmy Carter

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) China on Monday expressed "deep condolences" following the death of former US president Jimmy Carter, who died aged 100.

Washington forged diplomatic links with the People's Republic of China in January 1979 -- midway through Carter's term in office -- breaking with the Nationalist government in Taiwan which was a staunch US ally throughout the Cold War.

"Former President Carter was the promoter and decision-maker of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"He has long made important contributions to promoting the development of Sino-US relations and friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," Mao told a regular press conference.

"We express our deep condolences."

Carter normalised American relations with Beijing as the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping initiated the market economic reforms that led to unprecedented economic growth.

In the same year Deng -- often credited with China's "Reform and Opening" policy which led to its economic transformation -- met Carter in the United States.

Carter did not visit China during his presidency, but he made trips on either side of his time in the White House.

The former president first travelled to China as a young naval officer in 1949.

He visited the country in 1981, shortly after leaving office, meeting Deng and then-premier Zhao Ziyang in Beijing in 1987 and returned to China in 1991.

Carter visited again in July 1997, including several days in a small village in the eastern province of Shandong.

His private visit was at the invitation of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, and he was accompanied by his wife Rosalynn and a small delegation.