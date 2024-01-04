Open Menu

China Expresses Deep Condolences Over Death Of Sartaj Aziz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wan Wenbin on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the death of Sartaj Aziz, former Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and National Security and Foreign Affairs Advisor

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024)

"Mr Aziz was a senior politician, strategist and economic expert of Pakistan, and he was an old friend and good friend of the Chinese people," he said during his regular briefing.

The spokesperson said that Sartaj Aziz had been committed to the prosperity of Pakistan for a long time during his lifetime, worked hard and passionately to promote the development of China-Pakistan relations, and made outstanding contributions to China-Pakistan friendly cooperation, especially the launch and construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We express our deep condolences over the passing away of Mr Aziz and express our sincere condolences to his family,” he added.

