China Expresses Deep Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Floods In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday expressed deep condolences over loss of lives caused by flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.

"We have noted the severe rainfall disasters in multiple regions, which have caused casualties and property losses.

We express our deep condolences for the deceased and extend our sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured,” Mao Ning said during her regular briefing here.

She informed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also conveyed his condolences to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

“We believe the Pakistani people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes,” she added.

Mao Ning said, “At present, we are not aware of any Chinese citizens having lost their lives in the disaster. Our embassy in Pakistan is still working to verify the situation."

APP/asg

