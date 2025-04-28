Open Menu

China Expresses Deep Condolences Over Port Explosion In Iran

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) China on Monday expressed deep condolences to the victims of the port explosion in southern Iran.

Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun during a regular briefing said, China extends sincere sympathies to the Iranian government, the families of deceased and injured, and sincerely wishes those wounded a swift recovery.

Guo Jiakun made the remarks following a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the city of Bandar Abbas, located in southern Iran's Hormozgan province, on April 26.

According to reports, the death toll has risen to 40, with over 1,000 people injured and six others still missing.

