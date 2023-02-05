China Expresses Protest Over US Downing Its Balloon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 06:20 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed protest over the shooting down of the Chinese balloon by a US fighter aircraft off the coast of South Carolina.
"China expresses strong protest over the use of force and the US attack on the civilian unmanned airship," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a Sunday statement.
The spokesperson added that China will defend the rights and interests of the affected Chinese company, while reserving the right to take further necessary actions.