UrduPoint.com

China Expresses Protest To Lithuania Over Establishment Of Taiwanese Representative Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

China Expresses Protest to Lithuania Over Establishment of Taiwanese Representative Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Chinese authorities express protest to Lithuania about the establishment of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The Chinese government expresses strong protest over and firm objection to this extremely egregious act, and will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He stressed that the establishment of Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China.

"We demand that the Lithuanian side immediately correct its wrong decision. We also have this stern warning for the Taiwanese authorities ” seeking 'Taiwan independence' by soliciting foreign support is a totally misguided attempt that is doomed to fail," the statement said.

On August 10, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius due to the fact that the Lithuanian authorities had allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. On September 4, Lithuania, in response, recalled its ambassador to China for consultations.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically-elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

Related Topics

Protest China Beijing Vilnius Independence Lithuania August September All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

2 hours ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

2 hours ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

2 hours ago
 Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC Fr ..

Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.