UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expresses Protest To US As Washington Approves Arms Sales To Taiwan - Beijing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

China Expresses Protest to US as Washington Approves Arms Sales to Taiwan - Beijing

China has expressed protest and has made a diplomatic representation to the United States over the country's approval of arms sales to Taiwan, which China sees as its rebel province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) China has expressed protest and has made a diplomatic representation to the United States over the country's approval of arms sales to Taiwan, which China sees as its rebel province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Monday that the US Department of State had signed off on Taiwan's request to purchase over 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and related equipment. The deal is valued at over $2 billion. The United States also agreed to sell to Taiwan 250 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth around $224 million.

"Sales of US weapons to Taiwan are a serious violation of international law and basic norms regulating international relations. This violates the "One-China" policy and three joint US-Chinese communiques. This is also a serious interference in China's domestic affairs, which damages its sovereignty and its security interests. We express protest over these actions," Geng said at a briefing.

"China has already made a strict representation to the US side," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Protest China United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

Minister directs for timely completion of ongoing ..

1 minute ago

European stocks slide at open

1 minute ago

Lok Virsa to organize book launch event on July 17 ..

1 minute ago

US Slaps Anti-Subsidy Duties on Fabricated Structu ..

1 minute ago

Model Farwa Kazmi opens up about unfairness and di ..

21 minutes ago

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) introduce ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.