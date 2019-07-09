China Expresses Protest to US as Washington Approves Arms Sales to Taiwan - Beijing

China has expressed protest and has made a diplomatic representation to the United States over the country's approval of arms sales to Taiwan, which China sees as its rebel province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Monday that the US Department of State had signed off on Taiwan's request to purchase over 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and related equipment. The deal is valued at over $2 billion. The United States also agreed to sell to Taiwan 250 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth around $224 million.

"Sales of US weapons to Taiwan are a serious violation of international law and basic norms regulating international relations. This violates the "One-China" policy and three joint US-Chinese communiques. This is also a serious interference in China's domestic affairs, which damages its sovereignty and its security interests. We express protest over these actions," Geng said at a briefing.

"China has already made a strict representation to the US side," the spokesman added.