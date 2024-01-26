China Extends More Inclusive Loans To Small Businesses In 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China extended more inclusive loans to small and micro enterprises to facilitate their business last year, official data showed on Friday.
By the end of 2023, outstanding inclusive loans granted to small and micro enterprises were at 29.06 trillion Yuan (about 4.09 trillion U.S. Dollars), up 23.27 percent from a year earlier, Guo Wuping, an official of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, told a press conference.
The pace was 13.
13 percentage points faster than average loan growth, and the average interest rate for inclusive loans to small businesses issued last year decreased 0.47 percentage points to 4.78 percent, according to Guo.
In 2024, Guo said China's banking institutions will improve loan services for the real economy and the public, and strive to maintain the growth in inclusive loans to small and micro firms, as well as agriculture-related inclusive loans, at a level no lower than that of the total average growth.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
China hands over equipment to help build capacity of Zambia's Foreign Ministry9 minutes ago
-
Russian court extends US journalist Gershkovich's detention by 2 months9 minutes ago
-
China to build big data center for new materials9 minutes ago
-
South Africa's genocide case against Israel rallies Global South support9 minutes ago
-
China's Zheng storms into first Grand Slam final at Australian Open (updated)9 minutes ago
-
China kicks off Spring Festival travel rush with 9 bln trips expected19 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday19 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure19 minutes ago
-
Number of Chinese tourists to Slovenia almost triples in 202319 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update29 minutes ago
-
Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON1 hour ago
-
Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks1 hour ago