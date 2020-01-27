UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Extends New Year Holiday Until February 2 Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:33 PM

China Extends New Year Holiday Until February 2 Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Authorities

The Chinese authorities have decided to extend the Lunar New Year holiday until February 2 to allow for more time to mitigate the new coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country continues to rise, according to a decree of the Chinese State Council

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Chinese authorities have decided to extend the Lunar New Year holiday until February 2 to allow for more time to mitigate the new coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country continues to rise, according to a decree of the Chinese State Council.

"In order to improve the prevention and control over the spread of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, to effectively reduce the concentration of a large number of people, to halt the spread of the epidemic, to better protect the health and lives of people ... with the approval of the State Council [we have decided] to extend the New Year holiday until February 2, 2020. The [first] working day will be February 3," the decree read.

The public holiday, which is China's busiest travel season, was previously set for the period from January 24-30.

The decree applies to all provinces, cities of central subordination, and autonomous regions.

Separate notices will be issued for universities, schools and pre-schools on when students' holidays will end.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in China's Wuhan in December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China, and over 2,700 cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including Canada, France and the United States.

Related Topics

World China Canada Holidays France Died Wuhan United States January February December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Over 100 Coronavirus Cases Suspected in Russia, No ..

2 minutes ago

China Suspends Tourist Groups Departure Abroad Sta ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Baghdad, Washington to Agree on Tr ..

5 minutes ago

Self-education &#039;Digital Knowledge Hub’ laun ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Iraq to Ensure Diplomatic Missions ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.