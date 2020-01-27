China Extends New Year Holiday Until February 2 Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Authorities

The Chinese authorities have decided to extend the Lunar New Year holiday until February 2 to allow for more time to mitigate the new coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country continues to rise, according to a decree of the Chinese State Council

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Chinese authorities have decided to extend the Lunar New Year holiday until February 2 to allow for more time to mitigate the new coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country continues to rise, according to a decree of the Chinese State Council.

"In order to improve the prevention and control over the spread of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, to effectively reduce the concentration of a large number of people, to halt the spread of the epidemic, to better protect the health and lives of people ... with the approval of the State Council [we have decided] to extend the New Year holiday until February 2, 2020. The [first] working day will be February 3," the decree read.

The public holiday, which is China's busiest travel season, was previously set for the period from January 24-30.

The decree applies to all provinces, cities of central subordination, and autonomous regions.

Separate notices will be issued for universities, schools and pre-schools on when students' holidays will end.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in China's Wuhan in December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China, and over 2,700 cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including Canada, France and the United States.