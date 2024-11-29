China extends tariff exemptions on certain U.S. goods until Feb. 28, 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until the end of February next year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Friday.

According to a statement issued in April, these items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the U.

S. Section 301 measures until Nov. 30, 2024.

After the extension, the exemption will last until Feb. 28, 2025, the commission said in a statement.