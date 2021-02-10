UrduPoint.com
China Eyes Cultivation, Expansion Of Ice Tourism Consumer Base

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:16 PM

China has unveiled an action plan to develop ice and snow tourism from 2021 to 2023 to increase the supply of related products and services and promote the sector's high-quality development

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China has unveiled an action plan to develop ice and snow tourism from 2021 to 2023 to increase the supply of related products and services and promote the sector's high-quality development.

The document, jointly issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the General Administration of Sport of China, promises greater efforts to construct and develop ice and snow-themed tourist resorts and scenic sites, and to establish a number of state and provincial-level ski resorts.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games bring opportunities for China to develop its ice and snow competition and show market as well as rural ice and snow tourism, according to the plan.

Scenic spots are encouraged to hold ice and snow sporting activities that are open to the public, which can help people develop winter sports hobbies, it says, calling for the cultivation and expansion of the snow and ice tourism consumer base.

