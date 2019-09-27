China Eyes Expansion of Audit Cooperation With Russia on Big Data, IT - Auditor General

China is interested in boosting auditing cooperation with Russia to cover such emerging issues as digitization, IT and big data, China's Auditor General of the National Audit Office Hu Zejun told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) China is interested in boosting auditing cooperation with Russia to cover such emerging issues as digitization, IT and big data, China's Auditor General of the National Audit Office Hu Zejun told Sputnik.

The Chinese National Audit Office and Russian Accounts Chamber maintain contacts under a bilateral memorandum of understanding. Last year, Chairman of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said that Moscow could benefit a lot from Beijing's expertise in anti-corruption audits.

"In the future, we will continue updating this memorandum and keep it relevant to our new challenges and new work. For example, in the future we can focus on digitization of operations, IT, big data audit ... We believe we can join our efforts to make our cooperation more practical and more productive in order to improve social and economic development of both countries through our work," Hu said on the sidelines of the 23rd International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI) in Moscow.

The auditor general went on to laud the level of cooperation between China's and Russia's supreme audit institutions and noted that it has intensified even more under Kudrin's chairmanship in the Russian entity.

The 23rd edition of INCOSAI began in Moscow on Monday and will run through Friday. The event pulls together delegations from some 170 countries that serve as members of the the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

This year, attendees are discussing and exchanging expertise on macro auditing and sustainable development. Russia took over as chair of the organization for a three-year term on Wednesday.