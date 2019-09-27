UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Eyes Expansion Of Audit Cooperation With Russia On Big Data, IT - Auditor General

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

China Eyes Expansion of Audit Cooperation With Russia on Big Data, IT - Auditor General

China is interested in boosting auditing cooperation with Russia to cover such emerging issues as digitization, IT and big data, China's Auditor General of the National Audit Office Hu Zejun told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) China is interested in boosting auditing cooperation with Russia to cover such emerging issues as digitization, IT and big data, China's Auditor General of the National Audit Office Hu Zejun told Sputnik.

The Chinese National Audit Office and Russian Accounts Chamber maintain contacts under a bilateral memorandum of understanding. Last year, Chairman of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said that Moscow could benefit a lot from Beijing's expertise in anti-corruption audits.

"In the future, we will continue updating this memorandum and keep it relevant to our new challenges and new work. For example, in the future we can focus on digitization of operations, IT, big data audit ... We believe we can join our efforts to make our cooperation more practical and more productive in order to improve social and economic development of both countries through our work," Hu said on the sidelines of the 23rd International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI) in Moscow.

The auditor general went on to laud the level of cooperation between China's and Russia's supreme audit institutions and noted that it has intensified even more under Kudrin's chairmanship in the Russian entity.

The 23rd edition of INCOSAI began in Moscow on Monday and will run through Friday. The event pulls together delegations from some 170 countries that serve as members of the the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

This year, attendees are discussing and exchanging expertise on macro auditing and sustainable development. Russia took over as chair of the organization for a three-year term on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Beijing Chamber Congress Media Event From

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

4 seconds ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

3 minutes ago

Between 2010 and 2017, 20% rise in proportion of P ..

13 minutes ago

Over half of Europe's endemic trees risk extinctio ..

18 minutes ago

Man arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

Anti-dengue walk held in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.