Open Menu

China Facing 'challenges' In Reviving Economy, Leaders Say

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

China facing 'challenges' in reviving economy, leaders say

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) China is confronting "difficulties and challenges" to its economic recovery, Beijing's leadership said at a key meeting this week, according to a state media report on Tuesday.

"China still has to overcome some difficulties and challenges to further revive the economy," top leaders, including President Xi Jinping. noted at a meeting of the country's Central Economic Work Conference, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The annual closed-door meeting of Beijing's top decision-makers comes as China's economy battles headwinds on multiple fronts, from waning consumer demand to a debt crisis in its property sector.

At the meeting, top officials decided "priorities for the economic work in 2024" and Xi gave a speech, Xinhua said.

"It was noted at the meeting that China's economy has achieved a recovery," the report said.

According to the official present: "favourable conditions outweigh unfavorable factors in China's development".

"And the fundamental trend of the economic recovery and long-term positive outlook has not changed," Xinhua said.

Related Topics

China Beijing Media From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

9 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

3 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio bey ..

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

3 minutes ago
 Seminar held on “Influence of Climate Change on ..

3 minutes ago
700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under ..

700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under safe procedures

3 minutes ago
 PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

3 minutes ago
 One-window business facilitation center in the pip ..

One-window business facilitation center in the pipeline: commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

3 minutes ago
 Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

25 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World