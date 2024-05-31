China Factory Activity Contracts For First Time In Three Months
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Factory activity in China shrank for the first time in three months in May, data showed Friday, a setback for Beijing as the sector is seen as a key driver of a fragile economic recovery owing to sluggish consumer spending.
The manufacturing purchasing manager's index (PMI) -- a key measure of factory output -- dipped to 49.5 last month, from April's 50.4, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The reading was also short of the 50.5 forecast in a Bloomberg survey. A figure below 50 indicates a contraction in activity, while anything above points to expansion.
The last time the manufacturing PMI came in below 50 was in February.
NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said manufacturing activity had been affected by "insufficient effective demand".
China's manufacturing sector has been an important pillar of a nascent recovery in the world's number two economy, with the country's army of consumers still cautious about spending owing to a debilitating debt crisis in the vast property sector.
And while authorities have unveiled a raft of measures to support developers and the real estate industry, analysts said more work was needed to revive consumer spending.
"China cannot depend only on exports to drive its economy," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note.
"The fiscal policy needs to become more proactive to boost domestic demand," he said, adding: "The change in policy stance in the property sector is one step in the right direction, but its impact on the economy is likely to be gradual".
Meanwhile, Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, warned trade frictions -- Beijing is facing fresh rows with the United States and Europe -- would cause further headaches for policymakers.
"The manufacturing-driven recovery remains vulnerable," he said. "In the next few months, rising trade protectionism will be a major headwind."
The latest reading comes after the International Monetary Fund this week lifted its forecast for China's 2024 economic growth from 4.6 percent to five percent.
It cited Beijing's recent housing market support proposals as among the reasons for its decision, but warned that current industrial policy risks a "misallocation" of resources that could damage trade.
China's non-manufacturing PMI -- which takes the services sector into account -- came in at 51.1, which was down from 51.2 in April below expectations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From World
-
Flood-hit Brazil businesses count losses, look to future1 hour ago
-
Saso leads US Women's Open after Korda meltdown1 hour ago
-
Football: Ligue 1 promotion/relegation play-off result7 hours ago
-
Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban8 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 3rd update8 hours ago
-
Humanity in 'race against time' on AI: UN8 hours ago
-
Nishikori's Grand Slam return cut short by injury9 hours ago
-
No.1 Korda fires 10 at par-3 12th in 80 to start US Women's Open9 hours ago
-
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor10 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president10 hours ago
-
64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn ceremony11 hours ago
-
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns11 hours ago