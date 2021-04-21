China Fast Boosting Nuclear Weapons, Close to Triad Capability - US Space Command Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) China is making dramatic progress in developing its across-the-board strategic nuclear weapons systems including solid fuel rapid launch missiles and a fully functional ground, air and undersea-launched triad capability, US Space Command chief Gen. James Dickinson said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"China cannot any more be regarded as a lesser adversary: To me at they are at some kind of inflection pace," Dickinson told a hearing of the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "They are well ahead of their pace to double their stockpile by the end of this decade. ... In the very near term, China will have a triad.

China is also moving to solid fuel silo-based nuclear missiles allowing them far more rapid launch capabilities and are greatly expanding their road-mobile launching capabilities as well, Dickinson said.

"They have six strategic missile submarines. China is soon going to be able to operate at intercontinental ranges. China is the pacing threat for the nation at large," Dickinson added.

Beijing is developing a modern, effective nuclear deterrent which as a component of its increasingly capable and lethal joint force will almost certainly be able to hold US and allied forces at risk at greater distances from the Chinese mainland, according to Dickinson.