China felicitates Ashraf Ghani on election as President of Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :China Tuesday congratulated Ashraf Ghani on his election as President of Afghanistan and said, "China respects Afghan people's independent choice and decision on the future of their nation." "We congratulate Mr. Ghani on his election as president," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

He called on parties in Afghanistan to bear in mind the interest of their nation and people consolidate consensus and accelerate the process of reconstruction and peace.

"We are willing to work with the new administration and people in all sectors to promote friendly relations between our two countries for the benefit of our people," he added.

He remarked that now the situation in Afghanistan was at a crucial stage as Afghan Taliban and the US had signed a peace agreement.

He hoped that inter-Afghanistan negotiations would be held soon and Afghan people were now facing the precious opportunity of conclusion of a four-decade-long war, adding, "But there are also severe challenges." The spokesperson also hoped that the international community would respect the Afghan people's will and continue to support inter-Afghan peace and reconciliation.

"We also call on the foreign armies to withdraw in orderly and responsible manner to ensure a transition to avoid terrorist organization's expansion," he added.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was re-elected as President of Afghanistan for the next five years during the presidential election held in September 2019. He was sworn-in as the president in the Afghan capital Kabul on March 9.