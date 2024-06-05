China Felicitates India's National Democratic Alliance On Election Victory
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 04:51 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) China congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his election win, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
A sound and stable China-India relationship served the common interests of both sides and was conducive to peace and development of the region and the world at large, she said during her regular briefing held here.
She said, China was ready to work with India to proceed from the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall situation and the future, and steer the development of bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.
India's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament), winning the 2024 Indian general elections.
