China Files Lawsuit To WTO Over US Export Control Measures - Ministry Of Commerce

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 09:49 PM

China Files Lawsuit to WTO Over US Export Control Measures - Ministry of Commerce

Beijing filed a lawsuit to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the introduction of US export control measures on chips and other products against China, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Beijing filed a lawsuit to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the introduction of US export control measures on chips and other products against China, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

"China is filing of a lawsuit to the WTO, aimed at solving the problem of the Chinese side using legal methods and is a necessary way to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Beijing," the statement said.

In October, US President Joe Biden's administration expanded control on the export of US semiconductor technology to 28 Chinese companies to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications. In August Biden signed into law the $52.7 billion Act to support US semiconductor producers and strengthen their positions in competition with China.

