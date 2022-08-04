UrduPoint.com

China Fires Missiles Around Taiwan In Major Military Drills

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

China fires missiles around Taiwan in major military drills

China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships on Thursday as it held its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan, a show of force sparked by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island

Pingtan, China, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships on Thursday as it held its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan, a show of force sparked by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

Pelosi was the highest-profile US official to visit Taiwan in years, defying a series of stark threats from Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as its territory.

In retaliation, China launched a series of exercises in multiple zones around Taiwan, straddling some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world and at some points just 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the island's shore.

The drills began around 12 noon local time (0400 GMT), and involved a "conventional missile firepower assault" in waters to the east of Taiwan, the Chinese military said.

Taiwan said the Chinese military fired 11 Dongfeng-class ballistic missiles "in several batches" and condemned the exercises as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".

Taipei did not say where the missiles landed or whether they flew over the island.

Related Topics

World China Visit Beijing Nancy From

Recent Stories

All set to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Quetta

All set to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Quetta

39 seconds ago
 Parliamentary Secretary supports computerized syst ..

Parliamentary Secretary supports computerized system in hospitals

40 seconds ago
 Senate pays tributes to helicopter crash martyrs

Senate pays tributes to helicopter crash martyrs

43 seconds ago
 FM, Vietnamese counterpart vow to enhance bilatera ..

FM, Vietnamese counterpart vow to enhance bilateral collaboration

45 seconds ago
 World amateur snooker champion calls on Secretary ..

World amateur snooker champion calls on Secretary Sports Punjab, DG SBP

14 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Bugti for expediting ongoing relief opera ..

Sarfaraz Bugti for expediting ongoing relief operations in Balochistan flood hit ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.