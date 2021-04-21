China firmly determined to safeguard territorial sovereignty, security: FM Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :China is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the border areas and firmly determined to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"On the issue of China-India boundary situation, China's position is consistent and clear. We are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the border areas and we are firmly determined to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and security," Wang made these remarks after Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri's recent comments on the China-India border issue.

The spokesperson hoped that India would work with China to meet each other halfway, bear in mind the larger picture of the long-term development of China-India relations, place the border issue at an appropriate place in bilateral relations and bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound and steady development.

He said recently the two sides have maintained communications through diplomatic and military channels and added, on the basis of disengagement in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso regions, the two sides exchanged in depth and in a candid manners, opinions on resolving the remaining issue in the Western section of the boundary.

"We hope India will meet China half way and will focus on the bigger picture of long term development of bilateral relations, put the boundary at an appropriate position and work to bring relations back to the track of steady and sound development," he added.

Wang said that presently, China and India through diplomatic and military channels maintain close communications. On the basis of realising disengagement in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso, the two sides held candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolving remaining issues in the Western section of the boundary.

"We hope that the Indian side will abide by two militaries agreements and two sides consensus and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border," he added.

Misri said in a recent dialogue with Chinese scholars that there was a tendency in some quarters to sweep the situation at the border under the carpet and characterize it as just a minor issue and a matter of perspective, and called the tendency running away from the problem.