Open Menu

China Firmly Opposes Double Standards On Counterterrorism: Mao Ning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 08:24 PM

China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism: Mao Ning

China on Wednesday said it firmly opposed double standards on counterterrorism as terrorism was humanity’s common enemy

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) China on Wednesday said it firmly opposed double standards on counterterrorism as terrorism was humanity’s common enemy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Mao Ning was responding to a question about the surrender of a Baloch National Army commander to the Pakistani Government, who had disclosed that India had been secretly supporting terrorist activities and financing separatist forces in Balochistan.

The spokesperson, during her regular weekly briefing, said that China had noticed relevant reports.

“China stands for strengthening counterterrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism,” she added.

“To support and use terrorist groups and let them thrive out of one’s selfish interests at the expense of international and regional security benefits no one and will only backfire,” the spokesperson said.

It may be mentioned that the foreign media quoting Balochistan Government officials also reported that India’s support and use of terrorists was the main reason behind the increasing terrorist activities in the province.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Balochistan Army China Mao May Media All Government

Recent Stories

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

3 minutes ago
 Sale of fried food items on rise

Sale of fried food items on rise

3 minutes ago
 Interfaith unity celebrated on Christmas: Ashrafi ..

Interfaith unity celebrated on Christmas: Ashrafi acknowledges collaborative eff ..

1 hour ago
 Elgar hits attacking century in penultimate Test

Elgar hits attacking century in penultimate Test

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Mussarat Cheema

1 hour ago
 CDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs 85.24 bln

CDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs 85.24 bln

1 hour ago
Dera police arrest three outlaws

Dera police arrest three outlaws

1 hour ago
 Pakistani delegation visits Yunnan Forestry Colleg ..

Pakistani delegation visits Yunnan Forestry College, China

1 hour ago
 NA-127: Objection raised at nomination papers of B ..

NA-127: Objection raised at nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto

1 hour ago
 Operation against encroachments continues on 7th d ..

Operation against encroachments continues on 7th day

1 hour ago
 PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

1 hour ago
 Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

1 hour ago

More Stories From World