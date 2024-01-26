China Firmly Opposes Double Standards On Counter-terrorism: Wang Wenbin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism and stands ready to step up cooperation with other countries and jointly combat all forms of terrorism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question regarding evidences of Indian support to terrorist forces in some areas of Pakistan such as Balochistan province.
He said that terrorism was the common enemy of mankind, adding “China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism. Such practices will only backfire.
”
“China stands ready to step up cooperation with other countries and jointly combat all forms of terrorism,” he added.
Earlier this week, Global Times published a comprehensive investigative report, exposing Indian support to terrorist forces in Balochistan province.
Quoting sources and views of various experts, the newspaper reported that while continually suppressing some of its rivals and neighbours in the international community with the excuse of anti-terrorism, India has secretly funded terrorist forces in Pakistani areas like Balochistan province.
