China Firmly Opposes Israel Escalating Military Operations In Gaza: Lin Jian
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) China firmly opposes Israel escalating its military operations in Gaza and condemns all moves that harm civilians and violate international law, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
China is deeply concerned over further escalation of tensions, and opposed to relevant party fueling the flames, he said during his briefing.
“We urge Israel to listen to the strong concerns voiced by the international community, stop its military operations in Gaza at once, realize a full and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid an even larger humanitarian crisis,” he added.
He said that the Chinese side hopes relevant parties will act in the interest of regional peace and stability, uphold a just position and responsible attitude, and play a constructive role for deescalating the situation.
APP/asg
