Open Menu

China Firmly Opposes Israel Escalating Military Operations In Gaza: Lin Jian

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

China firmly opposes Israel escalating military operations in Gaza: Lin Jian

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) China firmly opposes Israel escalating its military operations in Gaza and condemns all moves that harm civilians and violate international law, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

China is deeply concerned over further escalation of tensions, and opposed to relevant party fueling the flames, he said during his briefing.

“We urge Israel to listen to the strong concerns voiced by the international community, stop its military operations in Gaza at once, realize a full and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid an even larger humanitarian crisis,” he added.

He said that the Chinese side hopes relevant parties will act in the interest of regional peace and stability, uphold a just position and responsible attitude, and play a constructive role for deescalating the situation.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

1 hour ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

2 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

2 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

2 hours ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World