China Firmly Opposes Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

China firmly opposes Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh visit

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China firmly opposes a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a disputed area on the China-India border and views the relevant moves by India only complicates the boundary question, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"Zangnan area is Chinese territory. China never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to question about Indian PM visit to Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate a tunnel and other projects on March 9.

He said, "the China India boundary question has yet to be solved. India has no right to arbitrarily develop the area of Zangnan in China and added, "relevant moves by India only complicates the boundary question.

Wang Wenbing said, China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the leader's visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary, adding, "We have made solemn representations to India."

As per Chinese media reports, Arunachal Pradesh was established largely on three areas of Monyul, Loyul and Lower Tsayul which are currently under India's illegal occupation.

These three areas, located between 'McMahon Line' and the traditional customary boundary between China and India, have always been Chinese territory.

None of the successive Chinese governments have ever recognized the McMahon Line.

In February 1987, Indian authorities declared the founding of the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh'.

