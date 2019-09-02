UrduPoint.com
China Firmly Support Afghan-led, Afghan-owned Peace, Reconciliation Process: Spokesperson

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:17 PM

China believes that the Afghan issue should be resolved through political means and firmly supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said on Monday

When asked to comments on reports that a US-Taliban agreement was imminent, spokesperson Geng Shuang during his routine briefing said, "We noted relevant reports." China believes that the Afghan issue should be resolved through political means and firmly supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

"We support relevant parties to the Afghan issue in strengthening dialogue to create conditions for the final settlement of the Afghan issue," he added.

Responding to a question regarding peace talk in Myanmar, he said that China firmly supported Myanmar's peace process and believed differences between various parties in Myanmar should be resolved through dialogue and consultation.

"China applauds the peace talks between the Union Peace Commission and the EAOs and the extension of ceasefire by the Tatmadaw as they contribute to de-escalation of tensions in northern Myanmar," he added.

The spokesperson said that peace and tranquility in the China-Myanmar border was good for both countries and peoples.

He hoped the parties concerned would continue to engage in peace talks and take real actions to ensure ceasefire in northern Myanmar and added, "China will continue to make constructive efforts in this regard," he added.

It may be mentioned that on August 31, Myanmar's Union Peace Commission held peace talks in Kengtung, Shan State with four ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), namely the Kachin Independence Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army and issued a joint statement afterwards.

On the same day, Myanmar's Tatmadaw extended the ceasefire in northern Myanmar to September 21.

