China Firmly Supports Multilateralism, Free Trade And WTO's Greater Role: Vice Premier
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) China will continue its support for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to work as a stabilizer of global trade and to make greater contributions in addressing global challenges, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said here on Sunday.
During his meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, He said that the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, is the cornerstone of international trade and plays an important role in global economic governance.
He urged all parties to resolve differences and disputes through dialogues on an equal footing within the WTO's framework, to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, and push for the stable and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains.
China will continue to participate comprehensively and deeply in the reform of the global trade body, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing members, said the Chinese vice premier.
He, the Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, also briefed the WTO chief on the high-level China-U.S. economic and trade meeting held over the weekend in Geneva.
Okonjo-Iweala said that the current global economic and trade growth faces severe challenges, noting that WTO members should work together to defend an open and rule-based multilateral trading system, strengthen dialogue and cooperation on international trade issues, and push for a greater WTO role in facilitating trade liberalization, improving trade efficiency, and achieving global sustainable development.
Recent Stories
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa arrives in Brest2 minutes ago
-
China firmly supports multilateralism, free trade and WTO's greater role: vice premier2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S plc announces $1,181 million revenue for Q112 minutes ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 9 games in win over Arizona12 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work, for five consecuti ..25 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade facilitation and inspec ..28 minutes ago
-
Trump-Netanyahu rift widens over potential deal with Iran: US TV Report13 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Pakistan Women Association of Beijing (PWAB) co-organize Dil Se Pakista ..14 hours ago
-
In New York, Pakistani-Americans celebrate armed forces' stout response to India's aggression14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing, PWAB of Beijing co-organize 'Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser'18 hours ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims pay rich tribute to armed forces for defending country’s sovereignty19 hours ago
-
Trump vows to resolve Kashmir dispute after pulling off India-Pakistan ceasefire1 day ago