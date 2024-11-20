Open Menu

China Firmly Supports Pakistan's Effort Of Fighting Terrorism: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:47 PM

China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated China's firm support to Pakistan in its fight against menace of terrorism

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated China's firm support to Pakistan in its fight against menace of terrorism.

"Let me say broadly that China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism," Lin Jian said during his regular press conference in response to a question about a comprehensive military operation against terrorism in Balochistan province.

The Spokesperson also said that the Chinese side stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Pakistan in various fields to deliver more benefits to the two countries and peoples.

It may be mentioned here that the National Action Plan (NAP) Apex Committee had announced the commencement of a comprehensive military operation in Balochistan to tackle terrorism and eliminate militant organizations operating in the region.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan China Jian May

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

13 minutes ago
 Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of ..

Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..

10 seconds ago
 PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9t ..

PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary

13 seconds ago
 All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrill ..

All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win

14 seconds ago
 DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee ..

DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting

16 seconds ago
 Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR perfor ..

Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance

7 minutes ago
TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassado ..

TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..

7 minutes ago
 Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of mem ..

Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs

7 minutes ago
 Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembl ..

Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

7 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail p ..

Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused

7 minutes ago
 Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

20 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World