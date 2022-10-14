China firmly supports the just cause of Palestinian people to restore their national rights and will work with the international community to make relentless efforts until an independent state of Palestine is established, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said here Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :China firmly supports the just cause of Palestinian people to restore their national rights and will work with the international community to make relentless efforts until an independent state of Palestine is established, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said here Friday.

Addressing her regular briefing, she welcomed the agreement reached among Palestinian factions and said that China firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people. "We will work with the international community to make relentless efforts until an independent state of Palestine is established and peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel is realized," she added.

Mao Ning said that China welcomed the agreement reached among the Palestinian factions and commends Algeria's efforts in this regard. "China always supports the internal reconciliation of Palestine and believes that this could help achieve unity within Palestine and promote peace talks between Palestine and Israel," she added.

According to the reports, a total of 14 Palestinian factions, including the National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), signed in Algeria's capital Algiers a reconciliation deal, formally known as Algiers Declaration, on October 13.