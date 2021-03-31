China First To Conduct Joint Study Of COVID-19 Origins With WHO: Expert
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:03 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :-- China is the first country to conduct a joint study on the origins of COVID-19 with the World Health Organization (WHO), a senior Chinese expert said on Wednesday.
The history of infectious diseases tells us that it generally takes a long time to identify the origin of a new infectious disease and have the findings accepted worldwide, said Liang Wannian, the team leader from the Chinese side of the WHO-China team studying the origins of COVID-19.
Speaking at a press briefing from the Chinese experts participating in the joint study, Liang noted that the place a virus is first reported is not necessarily the originating point of the virus.