China First Vice Premier Praises Phase One Trade Agreement With US as Good for Whole World

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese First Vice Premier Han Zheng praised on Tuesday the recently signed Phase One Trade Agreement with the United States as good not only for the two countries but for the whole world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Chinese First Vice Premier Han Zheng praised on Tuesday the recently signed Phase One Trade Agreement with the United States as good not only for the two countries but for the whole world.

"Last week, China and the United States signed the Phase One Trade Agreement.

I think this is known to all. The Phase One Trade Agreement between China and the US is good for China, good for the US and good for the world. China will purchase more US products on the basis of ... market terms and commercial principles, which means the purchases will not affect the interests of other trade partners," Han said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.