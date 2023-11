China, five Southeast Asian countries to hold joint military exercise

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Chinese military will hold a joint exercise with Cambodian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese forces in south China's Guangdong Province in mid-to-late November, the Ministry of National Defense said Sunday.

Themed on countering terrorism and maintaining maritime safety, the exercise will organize joint and live anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drills, according to the ministry.

The aim is to help participants enhance their urban anti-terrorism, maritime anti-terrorism and anti-piracy capabilities, and deepen military mutual trust and cooperation to safeguard regional peace and stability, the ministry said.