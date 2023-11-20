China FM says 'urgent' steps needed to ease Gaza crisis

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday the world must "act urgently" to calm the Israel-Hamas war as he hosted diplomats from Arab and Muslim-majority nations in Beijing.

A delegation of foreign ministers of the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are in Beijing this week for talks aimed at a "de-escalation" of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Let us work together to quickly cool down the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the middle East as soon as possible," Wang told ministers at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital.

"A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza," Wang told the delegates, including the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

"The situation in Gaza affects all countries around the world, questioning the human sense of right and wrong and humanity's bottom line," he said.

"The international community must act urgently, taking effective measures to prevent this tragedy from spreading," Beijing's top diplomat added.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas over October 7 attacks that it says killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw 240 hostages taken, in the worst-ever onslaught on the country.

The Hamas government in Gaza says at least 13,000 people have been killed in Israel's relentless aerial bombardment and ground operations, thousands of them children.