China FM to visit Europe, US before G20 talks in S. Africa

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Europe and the United States this month before attending a Group of 20 meeting in South Africa, Beijing said on Monday.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will host Wang in London this Thursday, the British government confirmed, as relations between the two countries appear to be warming.

Beijing's announcement comes after Wang's US counterpart Marco Rubio said he would skip the G20 talks over an "anti-American" agenda.

US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of multiple international organisations including the World Health Organization and the United Nations Human Rights Council since taking office last month.

From February 12 to 17, Wang will visit Britain and Ireland and attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, before flying to Johannesburg for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular briefing on Monday.

Wang intends to use the G20 meeting to "send a strong signal to the outside world to support multilateralism", Guo said.

"The G20 should promote the spirit of partnership, work together to promote world economic growth, guide global governance in a more just and reasonable direction," he added.

In Munich, Wang will "share China's position on major international issues", according to a separate foreign ministry statement.

Wang will then chair a UN Security Council event in New York on "practising multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance", according to the ministry.

During the London leg, Lammy and Wang "will discuss issues of key importance to both nations' interests, including international security and Russia's illegal war in Ukraine", a UK government spokesman said.

The two "will cover topics ranging across the full breadth of the bilateral relationship", the spokesman added.

Britain's Labour government, elected in July, has set about improving ties with China that soured in the final few years of the last Conservative administration.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves visited China last month, while Lammy visited Beijing in October.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping also met at the G20 summit last November -- the first bilateral meeting between leaders of the two countries since 2018.

