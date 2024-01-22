China Focus: Beijing city unveils economic goals for 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- In the wake of a fruitful year of achievements in many fields, Beijing Municipality has set economic targets for 2024, aiming for a year-on-year growth of approximately 5 percent in its regional gross domestic product (GDP), according to Beijing Mayor Yin Yong.

Highlighting the booming digital economy and vowing to spur consumption and improve the business environment, Yin delivered a government work report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress on Sunday.

The Chinese capital's targeted economic indicators for 2024 also include maintaining the surveyed urban unemployment rate within 5 percent and ensuring the consumer price index (CPI) growth remains around 3 percent.

Additionally, general public budget revenue is expected to increase by 5 percent year on year. Yin emphasized the city's commitment to keeping resident income growth in sync with overall economic expansion.

In 2023, Beijing's GDP soared to nearly 4.4 trillion Yuan (about 618.26 billion U.S. Dollars), showcasing a robust year-on-year growth of 5.2 percent, read the government work report.